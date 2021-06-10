UFC champ Amanda Nunes calls out Kim Kardashian for exhibition fight

UFC two-weight world champion Amanda Nunes has sensationally called out television personality Kim Kardashian for an MMA bout in the UFC octagon.

Nunes, who recently defeated Megan Anderson via first-round submission at UFC 259 to defend her women’s featherweight championship belt, called out Kardashian on Twitter last night.

The Lioness tweeted “Hey Kim Kardashian. Let’s do this? Lol,” accompanied by a photo of the two next to each other.

Widely considered the greatest female MMA fighter of all time, the Brazilian has defeated the likes of Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm and is currently riding a 12-fight win streak, last losing in 2014.