Doctors begin two weeks warning strike in Ondo





Doctors in Ondo under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners, have embarked on a two-weeks warning strike over some pressing issues in state.

The doctors are alleging that the state government had failed to pay their salary arrears for some months and also failed to resolve the issue of exodus of doctors and other health workers, among other issues.

A letter signed by the state chairman and secretary of the NAGGMDP, Roland Arohunmolase and Richard Obe respectively, and titled ‘Notice of Withdrawal of Service’ read;

“With due respect to your office, we write to notify your office of the immediate withdrawal of service by our members working under Ondo State Government Civil Service. “Following Ordinary General Meeting of our association held on Wednesday 9th of June, 2021, members resolved at proceeding on two weeks warning strike starting from 8:00 am, 10th of June, 2021. “Nonpayment of salary arrears being owed…





