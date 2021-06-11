Man hangs himself after villagers caught him sleeping with his daughter in Imo

A man who has been reportedly having an incestous affair with his 17-year-old daughter, has hanged himself after the burble burst on him.

The incident occurred at Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday June 10.

A source in the community told The Sun that villagers who had been suspicious of him, had approached him to question him about the affair but he denied it blatantly.

Not satisfied with his denial, some of their kinsmen decided to keep their eyes on the father and daughter. Fortunately, they were not disappointed by their suspicion as both were caught on the act.

Upon being caught in the act, the man reportedly attempted to jump out from the window of his building. He was later dragged to the palace of the traditional ruler of the area where he was said to have confessed to the crime.

After being made to atone for his sins by performing a traditional sacrifice to the gods of the land, the man who later realized how…