NANS suspends its June 12 nationwide protest





The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS has announced the suspension of its planned June 12 protest.

In a statement released today June 11, the President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, said the planned protest was aimed at decrying the insecurity in the country and the repeated abduction of students from schools across the country.

Asefon said intelligence they have gathered suggests that some politicians with “different agenda” have perfected plans to hijack the protest which they are against.

”You will recall I had addressed a press conference in Ado Ekiti on 1st June 2021 where I had decried the growing insecurity in the country and the unfortunate development around our school and campuses resulting in the kidnapping of our students and sometimes even death. In the last week, I have met with the Inspector General of Police, other security agencies, held series of meetings with student leaders across the country. While everyone agreed that the context of the planned…





