Singer Efya has reacted to rape of a Nigerian lesbian, Elladeevah Ellios in Ghana.

LIB reported earlier that Ellios alleged that she was raped for two days by four men after being drugged. She had also alleged that her only crime was being a lesbian.

Reacting to this on Twitter, Efya described the act as “disgusting” and further stated that no one should be a target of rape because of their sexuality. She went on to call for castration of rapists.

