The woman seen abusing her daughter while helping her brush her teeth in a viral video has been apprehended.

The Nigerian police, Family Support Unit, at Sango Ota in Ogun State went to the location given online alongside the video of the assault.

The mother was picked up and her children have been rescued.

“The police has done an amazing job… The kids are safe,” Philanthropist, Yolanda George-David said in an update.