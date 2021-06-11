They might have no one in power to speak for them, but they have GOD- Apostle Suleiman cautions FG from going after IPOB members while leaving herdsmen 

Popular clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, has cautioned the Federal government over its plans to go after IPOB members. In a post shared on his IG page this morning, Suleiman wondered why the FG plans to go after IPOB members whilst leaving Killer herdsmen. His post reads

”You will go after IPOB? Yet you cant go after killer herdsmen? IPOB seeks to pull out of a part of Nigeria Killer herdsmen destroys the whole Nigeria. Who should be dealt with urgently? Tread with caution sir. They might have no one in power to speak for them,they have GOD.”he wrote