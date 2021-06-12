FG delegation and South East leaders meet in Enugu, reject agitation for secession

A delegation from the Federal Government led by the Minister of Defence, Retired Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, Governors of the five States of the South East and other leaders of political, religious and traditional institutions in the zone, met at the Enugu state government house today June 11 where they discussed the security challenges confronting the region in particular and Nigeria in general.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Defence Minister, Magashi, disclosed that the delegation will relay the commitment reached at the parley and other outcomes of the consultation to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Defence Minister who was accompanied by his Interior Ministry counterpart and the Service Chiefs, explained that they were in Enugu for a consultative meeting with leaders of the South East zone on the issues of instability and criminality, at the instance of President Buhari.

He added that the meeting agreed that there were fundamental issues that need…