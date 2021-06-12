Four boys aged 14 and 15 arrested for murder after a man in his 20s is killed on footpath

Four boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s was allegedly killed while walking on a footpath.

Police were called at around 7.20pm on Friday, June 11 to a footpath near Stonebridge Close in Telford, Shropshire, UK following reports that a man was seriously injured.

The victim was rushed to hospital but died later that evening.

Four boys have now been arrested. Three of the boys are aged fifteen and one is aged fourteen.

A 42-year-old woman and a 41 year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, West Mercia Police said.

They all all in police custody as at press time.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade speaking to press on Friday, June 11, said: “We understand this will be extremely concerning to the community.

“We would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”