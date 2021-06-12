”Insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons”- Governor Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has emphasized the need to continue to fight poverty in the country. According to him, the insurgents who have subjected the state to years of hardship and turmoil have recruited some residents into their fold by offering as low as N5000 or N10, 000 to them.

The governor said this while delivering an address to mark 2021 democracy day and second-year anniversary of his government.