”Insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons”- Governor Zulum

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has emphasized the need to continue to fight poverty in the country. According to him, the insurgents who have subjected the state to years of hardship and turmoil have recruited some residents into their fold by offering as low as N5000 or N10, 000 to them.
The governor said this while delivering an address to mark 2021 democracy day and second-year anniversary of his government.
“From records, we have experienced instances when insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons.
We needed to ensure that our good citizens had the support they needed, and they aare not exposed to potential attractions for the incentives of insurgents.
There was the risk that insurgents could, after making IDPs socially and economically vulnerable, also explore that vulnerability by offering food and cash incentives to recruit fighters who could even serve as their spies in…
Source: Linda Ikeji