It’s unfair to say Twitter ban was because Buhari’s tweet was deleted

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that it is unfair to say that the decision to ban Twitter’s operation in the country was because President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet was deleted.

The Minister who appeared on an NTA programme on Friday June 11, said the decision was taken over the promotion of views that could cause division in the country by the social media platform.

Mohammed also insisted that other social media platforms operating in Nigeria will have to first register with the Corporate Affairs Commission and then apply for licensing with the NBC.

He said;