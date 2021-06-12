June12: ”They promised us N1000”- #IstandforBuhari supporter claims (video)

Some of the pro-Buhari supporters that staged a solidarity walk for him in Abuja claim they were promised N1000 for a "job well done." The supporters granted an interview with Roots TV.



Source: Linda Ikeji

