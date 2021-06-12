Nigerians are very forgetful – President Buhari (video)





President Buhari has said that Nigerians are very forgetful as they allow people who have been accused of corruption win elections.

The President said this during his exclusive interview with NTA that was aired this evening June 11.

While accessing his administration’s fight against corruption, the President said

“When I was a bit younger, in uniform, when I came, I arrested president, vice-president, governors, ministers, commissioners, and put them under restriction or detention, and told them they are guilty until they can prove themselves innocent. Now, this is opposite – democratic system, as people would like to believe,” he said We put investigation panels, virtually based on the present geopolitical zones. For those who held positions and because it was a law for people to declare their assets when they become governors or ministers or commissioners or head of security agencies, they were investigated. Those that cannot explain the extra resources they have in terms…





Source: Linda Ikeji