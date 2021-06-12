Nigerians berate official at Nigerian embassy in Atlanta for his conduct when they arrived to renew their passports (videos)

Nigerians in the US got into a war of words with an official at the Nigerian embassy in Atlanta.

The Nigerians said many of them flew in to Atlanta from different states to renew their passport after applying online and making payments. But the official named Pius was allegedly late to work then showed no remorse.

He then got into a war of words with the Nigerians who had been waiting for him, it is claimed.

The incident happened on Friday, June 11, 2021.

