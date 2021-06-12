Police allegedly teargas June 12 protesters in Abuja (photos)

The police in Abuja this morning allegedly fired teargas canisters to disperse June 12 protesters in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The protesters had gathered at the area at about 8.30am this morning to protest against what they described as bad governance by the Buhari-led government.

Punch reports that the protesters, who chanted “Buhari must go”, “Say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases, took to their heels and scampered for safety when the security operatives stormed the area and fired the teargas canisters.