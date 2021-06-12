



Socialite, PrettyMike, in his usual manner, caused a stir at the wedding of fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani's wedding in Lagos today, June 12. He stormed the wedding venue with a number of ladies each pushing a baby in a stroller. It caught the attention of many of the guests at the wedding. See videos below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Socialite, PrettyMike, storms Toyin Lawani’s wedding with a number of ladies each pushing a baby in a stroller (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







