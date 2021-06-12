Stop the current genocide against the Igbos in the South-East and parts of the South-South– Igbo Elders tell FG

The Igbo Elders Council have accused security agencies of indiscriminately killing Igbo youths in the South-East, in the guise of fighting members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and its security network, Eastern Security Network.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja today June 11, the chairman of the group and a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, alleged that dozens of young people, mostly male, are being extrajudicially executed on a daily basis by security operatives in the region.