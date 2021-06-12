Stop the current genocide against the Igbos in the South-East and parts of the South-South– Igbo Elders tell FG

The Igbo Elders Council have accused security agencies of indiscriminately killing Igbo youths in the South-East, in the guise of fighting members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB and its security network, Eastern Security Network.
Speaking at a news conference in Abuja today June 11, the chairman of the group and a former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, alleged that dozens of young people, mostly male, are being extrajudicially executed on a daily basis by security operatives in the region.
“We condemn without any reservation the destruction of public properties in the South-East, because it is not in our character to indulge in arson, brigandage.
We believe however that it is not fair and just to use a sledge hammer to kill harmless flies.
Security agencies now indiscriminately invade private homes at odd hours, in the same guise of fishing out presumed IPOB and ESN members.
They arrest men and sometimes shoot innocent and…
Source: Linda Ikeji