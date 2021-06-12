TIME magazine blasted for exaggerated attempt to make Joe Biden ‘look cool’ and tough on its cover ahead of Putin meeting





TIME magazine has been mocked online after the paper unveiled its upcoming cover image on Friday, June 11.

The magazine cover shows a sunglasses-wearing US President Biden, and comes ahead of the upcoming summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16.

The illustration features Biden in his signature aviator shades with the headline, “Taking on Putin.”

TIME magazine consecutively published unflattering illustrations of former President Donald Trump, complete with a pair of covers showing his “meltdown” stages and another set of covers showing Trump’s Oval Office filling up with water amid a “stormy” situation.

During Trump’s time the magazine even edited Trump and Putin together ahead of their summit back in 2018. Now that Biden is in office, readers have taken notice of the magazine attempting to make Biden look tough.

“This cover attempts to make Joe Biden look cool, but even in their flattering depiction of his face — a drawing…