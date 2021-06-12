War is knocking on our door, every ethnic group is now arming themselves

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has raised an alarm of Nigeria plunging into another “war.”

In his speech at Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Transition Inter-Ethnic Peace Dialogue that was held recently at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, the former minister stated that many ethnic groups are “tuning out”. He further explained that this means that ethnic groups in the country are now arming themselves ahead of another war.

FFK who insisted that majority of Nigerians especially youths are no longer interested in restructuring but now talking about secession, stressed that there is need to acknowledge this, talk about it and also ensure that these groups don’t go into the mode of enforcing separation through use of arms.



He also said that the policies of the present administration in the last five years, has resulted in carnage, killings, ethnic cleansing and has also pushed Nigerians to the edge.

According to him, there are millions of Nigerians in both the…