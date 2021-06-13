I was accused of stealing someone’s husband and bullied all through my marriage





Actress Caroline Danjuma who says she will be turning 34 on June 26, has addressed certain issues which occurred while she was married and after her marriage ended.

In an Instagram post she shared, the actress alleged that she was accused of stealing someone’s husband and bullied on social media while her marriage lasted. She added that during this time, no one came out to claim her then husband.

Caroline also disclosed that she doesn’t blame the government for wanting to regulate social media, as she recalled how she was accused of lying about her age.

The actress who revealed that she is now immune to bullying and harsh words, further stated that she wished her rift with Davido over the death of her ex-boyfriend, Tagbo never occurred because he is a cool guy. She also called for an end to the false assumption and false allegations against her.

June 26 I will be 34 years old ..super grateful for all my achievements , yes I acted for only 2 yrs 2004 to 2006 and it was…





Source: Linda Ikeji