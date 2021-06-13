Scary moment Denmark and Inter Milan player Christian Eriksen collapses during game, prompting resuscitation attempts (video)

Denmark midfielder, Christian Eriksen had to be given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European 2020 Championship game against Finland on Saturday evening, June 12.

Eriksen, who made his name as a playmaker for Tottenham, before moving to Inter last year, fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel after he refused to get up.

His Danish teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.

The midfielder’s wife, Sabrina Kvist Jensen, was seen in tears and being consoled by Danish players after she rushed down to the pitch.

Media coverage of the game has now ended after the distressing scenes were shown to viewers across the world.

As at press time, he has been rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The football world and the social media community have reacted to the sad occurrence, as it’s hoped he makes a quick…