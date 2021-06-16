Guard in Delta prison allegedly shoots visitor dead after finding cocaine in the items he brought

There was an uproar at the Okere Prison in Delta State today June 15 after a security agent allegedly shot dead a young man who visited his friend in the prison.

SaharaReporters reports that the deceased who was there to see his friend in the prison was said to have taken some tomatoes and other food items along. However, the correctional officials allegedly found cocaine among the items with him. The man was arrested and interrogated but met his end when he attempted to escape.

It was learnt that one of the operatives shot him in the leg as he tried to escape. The security guard was said to have shot him a second time while he was still crawling, in pain.