Stephanie Linus unveiled as Gree AC Ambassador

World’s leading air conditioning brand, Gree AC, on Tuesday, 15th June 2021, held its brand ambassador unveiling and signing ceremony at its headquarters, Choice International Group in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was all glitz and glamour as the new face of Gree, the stunning Nigerian actress, film director and producer, Stephanie Linus, was unveiled.

The event was graced by investors and the brand’s business partners from Nigeria and China, who were delighted to witness the spectacular beginning of a new phase.

Chibuzor Ogunka, Gree AC’s Country Manager for Sales and Marketing, during his opening speech, described the brand as an industry leader. He outlined various industrial and residential projects that they have executed, including the cooling of Africa’s biggest oil refinery, Dangote Refinery, and Nigeria Railway Corporation’s stations across the country.

During her speech, Stephanie Linus expressed her delight, narrating her personal experience…