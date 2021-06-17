Gunmen kill farmer and his children, abduct two others in Ondo

A farmer identified simply as Dele has been killed in Ajowa Akoko, Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The gunmen who were denied entry into the residence of a cattle herder in the community identified as Yinka Oludotun in the early hours of today June 17, stormed Dele’s house, killing him and his two sons and abducting his two other children.

An eyewitness said the timely intervention of soldiers foiled the attack in Oludoton’s home. He also revealed that soldiers, policemen and men of the state Amotekun Corps were already combing the Ajowa Akoko forest to apprehend the criminals.

The source told Daily Trust;

“It was after the bandits could not succeed in kidnapping Yinka that they left for the house of Dele to kill his two sons and kidnap his other two children.”

Spokesman of the state police command, Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident and also disclosed that security agents are already on the trail of the bandits.

Ikoro…