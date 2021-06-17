Nick Cannon becomes a father for the 6th time as girlfriend Abby De La Rosa welcomes twins; with ‘number 7’ on the way with another woman

Nick Cannon is now proud father of six children after his girlfriend Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twin boys, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and ZIllion Heir Cannon.

On Wednesday, De La Rosa shared the happy news to Instagram, alongside a video of herself in a hospital bed cradling the newborns, born on June 14.

“JUNE 14TH, 2021 ” the new mom and professional DJ wrote in the post. “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.”

She concluded the post by adding the hashtags “my world” and “twin boys.”

On her Instagram Story, De La Rosa shared a photo of the babies’ hands holding onto her fingers, writing, “Zion & Zilly.”

The arrival of Zion and Zillion mark Cannon’s second set of twins; he shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Cannon is also dad to 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, born in December 2020. He shares both with Brittany Bell.

The Masked Singer host is reportedly…