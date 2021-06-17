Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Enugu

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen .

According to reports, Mr. Eguma was kidnapped in Enugu on his way from Gombe State where his team lost to Adamawa United on Sunday.

“The coach did not return with the team on Tuesday but that’s all I can tell you. We hear he has been kidnapped but we are waiting to hear officially from the club management,” a source close to the coach, who spoke to The PUNCH on condition of anonymity, said.

Another source close to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) team also confirmed the development to Sportingife.ng on Wednesday, adding that the kidnappers have reached out to the club managment for ransom.

“The kidnappers are now negotiating with the club management, ” the insider said

“The coach did not return with the team on Tuesday but that’s all I can tell you. We hear he has been kidnapped but we are waiting to hear officially from the club management,” a…