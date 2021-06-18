Federal Government appoints John Mikel Obi as Youth Ambassador

The Federal Government has appointed former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi as Youth Ambassador to inspire young Nigerians to strive for excellence.

The appointment which took place at the NOC secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere Lagos on Friday June 18, is another of the Minister’s initiatives geared towards driving a vibrant youth for national development.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, described the former Chelsea star as a role model whose lasting legacies in football development have continued to have a positive impact on youths in the country.

The minister promised to support Mikel’s vision and the vision for sports development in the country and also assured the Stoke City midfielder of the Federal Government’s unalloyed support whenever he chooses to invest in the country.

“Time will not permit me to say much about Mikel’s success as a footballer. He is our legend and a role model who has…