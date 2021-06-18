Kidnapped Rivers United coach freed

Stanley Eguma, Head Coach of Rivers United Football Club has been freed by his abductors. 

 

LIB reported earlier that Eguma was reportedly kidnapped along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at about 4.00 p.m. on Tuesday June 15, while returning from Gombe to Port Harcourt after a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game.

 

Okey Kpalukwu, General Manager of the club confirmed his release in a post shared on the club’s WhatsApp platform on Friday June 18. 

 

Kpalukwu wrote; 

 

“We are grateful to God for His mercy. Our Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has been released by his abductors. Our God is gracious.”



Source: Linda Ikeji

