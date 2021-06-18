Lagos state government to prosecute employer who allegedly assaulted her sales lady (photos)

The Lagos State Government has announced its readiness to prosecute a 50-year old store owner, Mrs. Rashidat Adeleke, for allegedly endangering the life of her 29-year old sales lady by pouring hot water on her face at Ikotun Area of the State.

The Director of Citizens’ Rights, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odusanya, said the rescue team stepped into the matter following a report to the Directorate by the victim.

She said

“It was gathered that Alhaja Rashidat Adeleke, who owns Super King Mark Supreme Store at No. 35 Ayodele Ogunkoya Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun area of Lagos, employed the victim as a sales lady in 2019 but the employee ended up residing with her due to the high transportation fare and other stress-related issues for the past 18 months before the ugly incident happened”.

Odusanya further noted that the victim narrated that her employer had the habit of abusing her at the slightest provocation, noting the cause of the…