President Buhari has expressed his gratitude to Nigerians and Nigeria as a country for the love shown towards him thus far. According to him, he is forever indebted to the country for the immense love he has received.

The President who was in Borno state on Thursday, June 17, on a one-day working visit, said this while speaking at the palace of the Shehu of Borno. The President noted that he started his administrative career as a military officer in Borno State as a governor for seven months, under Gen. Murtala Ramat Mohammed, before he was appointed Minister of Petroleum by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was then a military Head of State.

“My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me. I started my political adventure in Maiduguri and I always look forward to coming here”he said

President Buhari commended the Governor of Borno State for his forthrightness, resilience and drive in bringing development to the state, despite security…