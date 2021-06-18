Rapper, Illbliss, shares powerful testimony as he celebrates his daughter on her first birthday

Rapper, Illbliss, was in a celebratory mood today June 18, as his second daughter, KachimSideh, celebrated her first birthday.

Illbliss in a post shared on his IG page this evening, recounted how his wife’s water broke prematurely with KachimSideh and how the doctors advised him and his wife to terminate her pregnancy, A second opinion saw them keeping her pregnancy until their baby was born in June 18 2020.

The excited father wrote;