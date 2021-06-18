Rapper, Illbliss, shares powerful testimony as he celebrates his daughter on her first birthday

Rapper, Illbliss, was in a celebratory mood today June 18, as his second daughter, KachimSideh, celebrated her first birthday.
Illbliss in a post shared on his IG page this evening, recounted how his wife’s water broke prematurely with KachimSideh and how the doctors advised him and his wife to terminate her pregnancy, A second opinion saw them keeping her pregnancy until their baby was born in June 18 2020.
The excited father wrote;
”My darling daughter KachimSideh, On May 29th , mummy’s water broke prematurely at 6 months and the hospital advised us to terminate. They advised that it was medically impossible to save a baby at 23 weeks and mummy had lost all her amniotic fluid from a rupture on her sack.
We didn’t stop fighting.You never stopped kicking. We decided to seek a second opinion from @reddingtonlagos and on June 18th 2020, you came into our lives, weighing 975 grammes , under a 1kg.
You spent months in the NiCU incubators, And God never left your side…
