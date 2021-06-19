Fidelity Bank Says the GAIM is Not Over Until the Final Draw

…Open a Fidelity savings account today for a chance to win big

You know how they say that good things happen when you least expect them? That is precisely what Fidelity Bank is doing to us this time around. With the return of its Get Alerts in Million (GAIM) season 4 promo, many Nigerians are on their way to becoming millionaires next door, despite the current economic downturn. Yes, you read that correctly. Do you want to know more about this? We’re here to tell you everything you need to know.

You may recall that Fidelity Bank launched its GAIM season 4 campaign in 2019, but was forced to suspend it due to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic and the resulting global lockdown. Now that the world has returned to normalcy, Fidelity Bank is winding down the promotion, giving customers another chance to win Big. We mean BIG!

The final draw is scheduled for July 22, 2021, with 15 lucky customers expected to win cash prizes (N1 million, N2 million, and N3 million), with a grand…