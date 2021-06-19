Half-naked women and youths block Abuja-Kaduna highway to protest banditry (video)

Angry residents blocked the Abuja-Kaduna highway over persistent attacks by bandits in their communities.

It was gathered that a 13-year-old girl was killed by bandits on Friday night, June 18, and this infuriated the villagers.

They then stormed the Abuja-Kaduna highway to protest.

The protesters, from Anguwar Magaji, comprised mostly of youths and women, some of whom were half naked.

They came out as early as 7.30am to block the road, making it impossible for travellers to continue their journey.

It was gathered also that the bandits stormed the house of their Village Head and abducted his family as well as other persons in the community.

A resident, Bala Johanna, told Tribune that because of the fear of attacks, residents in the area cannot go their farms.

He said: “The most annoying is they followed us to our houses and collect ransom from us.”

He continued: “They killed a 13-year-old girl, a security man in the village as well as abducted other…