I have no intention to join politics

Former Emir of Kano and new caliph of the Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II has reiterated that he has no intention of joining politics.

Speaking on Thursday June 17 in Kaduna, the former monarch said he will continue to educate the public on the right candidates to vote for during elections.

He also maintained that priority should be given to education, especially for children before the country’s problems could be addressed.

Sanusi said;