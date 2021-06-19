I have no intention to join politics

Former Emir of Kano and new caliph of the Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II has reiterated that he has no intention of joining politics.
Speaking on Thursday June 17 in Kaduna, the former monarch said he will continue to educate the public on the right candidates to vote for during elections.
He also maintained that priority should be given to education, especially for children before the country’s problems could be addressed.
Sanusi said;
“If we have those we trust who promised they will work for the betterment of the nation, then we can come together and help them – this is not politics.
“If we did not educate our children to become successful, while other people send their children to schools, they will end up working for those ones that attend school and that’s the end.”
Source: Linda Ikeji