Teenager, her boyfriend and two others arrested for conspiracy and self-kidnapping (photo)

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a teenager, Suluka Abimbola, 16, her boyfriend, Oluwaseun Daniel Olajide, 25 and two others for conspiracy and self-kidnapping.

According to a statement released by ASP Abutu Sunday, spokesperson of the state police command, on June 16, one Bolaji Femi of Bawa Estate, Ado-Ekiti, went to New Iyin Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her sister, one Suluka Abimbola left home for School at Christ School, Ado-Ekiti, on 15/06/2021 and did not return home. Abutu added that Bolaji added that Suluka Abimbola’s number was called but an unknown person picked and confirmed that Suluka was in their custody but would not be released until a ransom of five hundred thousand naira(#500,000:00) is paid to a particular Union Bank Account belonging to one Adisa Damilola.