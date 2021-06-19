Tribunal affirms election of Senator Odey

Election of Stephen Odey of the Peoples Democratic Party as the senator representing Cross River North Senatorial district, has been upheld by the election Petition Tribunal seating in Calabar.

Passing judgement in petition N0: EPT/CR/SEN/03/2020 filed by Joe Agi SAN and the All Progressive Congress against Stephen Odey, Jerigbe Agom Jerigbe, Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission as 1st to 4th respondents respectively, the three man tribunal presided over by Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad agreed with the preliminary objections earlier raised by the Respondents but said he does not have the locus standi to challenge the primaries of the PDP.

The tribunal also submitted that the 2nd respondent Hon. Jerigbe Agom was not a candidate in the election and that the certificate of Return issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission was done wrongfully and should be discountenanced.

The judgement read;