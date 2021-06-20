Bauchi housewife and her teenage daughter arrested for allegedly subjecting her two stepchildren to inhuman torture and starvation

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a housewife for subjecting her two stepchildren to inhuman torture, cruelty and starvation allegedly with the consent of their father.

The housewife was arrested alongside her daughter and father of the victims by police operatives from the Township Police Station in Bauchi where a case of maltreatment was reported against them by a non-governmental organisation, Syndicate In Supporting Women And Children Initiative (SISWACHI).

The children, Abubakar Yakubu, 5 and Sumaiya Yakubu, 3, are currently receiving treatment at Tashan Babiye Primary Health Centre in Bauchi metropolis.

It was gathered that the children’s parents had divorced, leaving them in the custody of their stepmother and father.

Speaking to journalists at the hospital, the children’s mother, Habiba Sani Khalid, who lives in Bakin Kura area of Bauchi metropolis cried out over the alleged starvation and torture of her two children by their…