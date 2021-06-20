Grieving mother of 37-year-old man killed in Ibadan mayhem demands justice

Alhaja Salimot Azeez, the mother of 37-year-old Ramon Azeez, killed in a clash between shop owners and members of Park Management System (PMS) in Ibadan, has called on the Oyo State government to help them get justice.

LIB reported that Rahmon was stabbed to death during the mayhem which occurred in Iwo Road area of Ibadan on Wednesday evening, June 16.

The Lead City University graduate was said to be preparing to travel to the United States of America to see his wife who recently delivered a set of twins.

Trouble started when Rahmon, whose mother owns Iwo Road Shopping Complex in the area wanted to park his vehicle in front of the complex but discovered that Park Managers had parked their vehicles at available spaces.

He was said to have asked the drivers to leave the entrance to allow customers and visitors to the complex to access the building. The drivers were said to have reported him to the park managers who were accused of swooping on the father of…