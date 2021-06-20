India’s legendary athlete Milkha Singh dies of Covid-19 complications aged 91, days after his wife





?Legendary Indian athlete, Milkha Singh has died at the age of 91 after a month-long battle with Covid-19, just days after his wife died.

Singh contracted Covid-19 last month and was being treated at a hospital in India’s northern city of Chandigarh. He died late Friday June 18, after developing complications including fever and dropping oxygen saturation levels, according to News 18.

“He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,” the family statement said.

Singh’s wife, Nirmal Kaur, a former national volleyball captain, also died of the virus last Sunday.

Known as the “Flying Sikh,” Singh was one of India’s most successful track and field athletes.

He won four Asian Games gold medals and became India’s first Commonwealth Games champion in 1958. The following year, Singh was honored with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian…