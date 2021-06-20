NDLEA arrests Pakistan-returnee with heroin hidden in his anus and law enforcement officer who sells illicit drugs to students, cultists

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker returning from Pakistan at the Murtala Muhammed International Airpirt, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, June 20, said the suspect Ezenyeche Kingsley Ebuka, had arrived the D arrival hall of the airport on 14th June on Turkish airline flight from Pakistan with five pellets of heroin weighing 250grams inserted in his anus.

He, however failed to beat the eagle eyes of narcotic officers during inward clearance of passengers on the flight.

1The agency also arrested a serving officer of a law enforcement agency, Popoola Abayomi, for selling assorted illicit drugs to students of a federal university and cultists in Ogun state.

The statement says the drug dealer who serves in the Lagos state Command of the security agency was arrested on Wednesday 15th June, 2021 after days of…