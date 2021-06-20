Olympic sprint legend, Usain Bolt welcomes twins with partner Kasi Benneth; names them Thunder Bolt and Saint Bolt (photos)

Retired Olympic athlete, Usain Bolt and his partner, Kasi Benneth have welcomed a set of twin boys who they have named Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.

The sprint legend shared the exciting news on Sunday June 20, to mark Father’s Day, releasing a photo shoot of his expanded family.

In the lovely shoot, Usain and Kasi are seen dressed up in white and cream outfits with their newborn boys on either side of them. Their one-year-old daughter, Olympia Lightning Bolt, is perched in the middle wearing a pretty dress.

See more photos below…