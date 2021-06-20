Several injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen attack farm belonging to Kwara APC spokesman

Several workers have been injured when suspected herdsmen attacked a farm belonging to the spokesman of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro in Offa.

It was gathered that the herders invaded the farm, located behind the Offa University at about 6:00pm on Friday, June 18.

The farmers were said to have repelled the attack and injured some cows in a bid to overpower the suspected herdsmen.

One of the farmers, Yakub Salasi, 27, who sustained serious injuries during the attack was rushed to a nearby hospital along Ilemona community for medical treatment. Other injured victims were later transferred to Abdulsalam Hospital, Offa.

It was also gathered that the suspects took to their heels when the farmers reportedly alerted officers and men of the Offa Civil Defence Joint Task Force (JTF) in the area.

Spokesperson of the the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Afolabi, confirmed the incident…