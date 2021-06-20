Sidechic reportedly arrested after married CEO of Super TV was drugged and stabbed to death

Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, and a director in Super Network Limited, a telecoms firm, has been gruesomely murdered and his alleged sidechic has been arrested in relation to his death.

Ataga, who resides in Banana Island, was reported missing on Sunday, June 13, by his family and friends after he didn’t return to his home in Banana Island and he also didn’t turn up at his Victoria Island office.

All efforts to reach Ataga, who would have turned 50 years old on June 18, proved abortive and this caused distress to his wife and children, who live in Abuja.

Unfortunately, his lifeless body was found on Friday morning, June 18, in a flat in Lekki phase 1 with multiple stab wounds, according to The Street Journal.

Several withdrawals had been made from his account by then.

Ataga, who is married to a manager in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is said to have met the sidechic about two weeks ago and they began a…