Stray bullet kills 18-year-old student as security operatives clash with suspected rice smugglers in Badagry

An SS3 student was killed during a clash between security operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) and suspected rice smugglers at Irosu village near Badagry.

Alade Oba, 18, was hit by stray bullet and died on the spot during the clash with JBPT comprising Customs, Army and Immigration on Saturday, June 19.

The JBPT, which was established in the aftermath of the border closure of August 2019, is yet to be disbanded.

It was gathered that the JBPT were on routine patrol at Irosu community near Sawa check point around Owode-Apa border post in search of smuggled foreign rice, following a tip-off.

Some aggrieved youths, however, confronted the operatives, vowing that on no account should any security agent be allowed to enter their domain to carry out the operation.

“However, in the ensuing fracas, the operatives started shooting into the air. In the process, one Alade Oba, an SSS3 student of Kankon Secondary School, was hit by a stray bullet and died on…