TheTallest Most Sophisticated Building in Banana Island-LucreziaBySujimoto

Have you seen the views from Lucrezia’s 11th floor? Mad!!!

Currently on the 11th floor, the 14-storey tower will be the first fully automated residential building in Africa with 48 electric vehicle charging stations. The Lucrezia promises to dazzle the world with remarkable features and facilities such as full home automation, 18-seater IMAX Cinema, Crèche to raise future leaders, first building with a GRC façade in Nigeria, Virtual Golf bar with over 2,000 courses, 320 square meter 5-star lobby, double kitchen fully fitted by Kohler, Zaha Hadid sanitary wares and many more.

To secure a unit in the LucreziaBySujimoto, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555.