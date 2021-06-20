Those talking about restructuring have nothing to say





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that those calling for restructuring of the country have nothing to say.

In his speech at the launch of Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation in Zaria, Kaduna State, the Nigerian leader who was represented by the Executive Secretary of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, stated that no country will ever agree to “dissolving a system and calling for an obscure conference to come and discuss how we can move forward as a nation.”

“You are telling us to dissolve a system and call for an obscure conference to come and discuss how we can move forward as a nation. That can never be done and no country will agree to that. There is no government in the world that will cede their authority to the people that are not elected. “Those who are discussing restructuring, my question is what are you going to restructure? “If you ask many Nigerians what are they going to restructure, you will find…





