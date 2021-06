Toke Makinwa has complained about staff who take their employers for granted and prey on them, despite being treated well.

She wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes being good to people really be exhausting. You treat your staff so decent yet they prey on you like they expect you to be trash to them that when you are good they take it for granted and take the piss.

She continued: “Maybe we should should be selfish. After all they say the wicked people live the longest.”