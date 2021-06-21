Actress Chioma Toplis ”arrested”

Actress Chioma Toplis has reportedly been ”arrested.” A source close to the actress told LIB that some gunmen dressed in police uniform stormed her shop at Number 32 Lawani street, Abule Oja, off UNILAG road in Lagos at about 10am on Friday, June 18, and whisked her away.

The source claimed that an investigation later revealed that the men who picked her up were from Zone 9 AIG’s office in Umuahia and that she has been with the police since Friday.

The source said efforts are currently being made to get her out as the men who picked her up never presented any warrant of arrest or a letter of invitation before picking her up and whisking her to Abia state. The source added that the reason for her arrest has not yet been stated.

Chioma who is married to a UK top engineer, Andrew Toplis, resides there with her hubby and their three children. She frequently travels to Nigeria to oversee her businesses as well as do some acting.

LIB reached out to the spokesperson…