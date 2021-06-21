Alyssa Scott confirms she’s expecting baby with Nick Cannon by releasing maternity photo she took with him few days after he welcomed twin babies with Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon is expecting his 7th child with his WildNOut co-star, Alyssa Scott.

This confirmation comes less than a week after Nick welcomed twins with Abby De La Rosa.

Alyssa Scott posted a maternity photo on her Instagram story on Father’s Day with Nick Cannon cradling her baby bump.

This posts confirms the rumors that began a few weeks ago after Scott posted a maternity photo with her unborn child’s name in the caption, Zen S. Cannon, which she has since deleted.

Cannon has welcomed three children from two different women in less than a year. De La Rosa gave birth to Cannon’s fifth and sixth child, twin boys named Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on June 14.

In December 2020, Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Powerful Queen. Cannon and Bell already share a three-year-old son named Golden.

Alyssa is said to be expecting her baby soon, making it Nick’s 4th child in less than one…