Bank workers storm Senator Andy Uba’s house in Abuja, ask him to pay up his debt

Over 20 men and women who are staff of Heritage Bank Plc today June 21 stormed the Abuja residence of Senator Andy Uba, representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, to demand that he pays the bank the loan he owes.

In a video shared online, the aggrieved workers who wore branded T-shirts and Jean trousers could be seen gathered in front of Uba’s house in protest, with placards in hand.

A voice in the video said they were staff members of Heritage Bank and were at the Senator’s house to put pressure on him to pay back his loans after several efforts had failed. They said they felt compelled to take the action because their jobs were at stake, adding that they would likely lose their jobs if the loans were not repaid.

The voice said: